Baseball is MCGA

Perhaps wanting to replicate Donald Trump’s MAGA cult in the U.S., Canadians are pushing MCGA (Make Canada Great Again), with an announcement that baseball, known as America’s pastime, was actually created in Canada.

The year was 1838, and the place was Beachville, now a town of 800 residents located 188 kilometers southwest of Toronto, which is actually situated far from any beaches.

That was one year before the Americans claim that Abner Doubleday created baseball in Cooperstown, New York, a town of 1,800 residents located 233 kilometers northwest of New York City, and which is now home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

That claim, however, is currently being questioned because there isn’t any record that Doubleday was ever in Cooperstown, while Beachville welcomes visitors with a sign (pictured above) declaring that it is the “home of the first recorded baseball game.”

The first actual record of a Beachville baseball game comes from an 1886 letter published by Sporting Life magazine 48 years later. But that, too, is being challenged, since, in 1838 (when Beachville’s first alleged baseball game occurred), the author of that letter was just seven years old.

Today, the battlefield has moved from U.S. import taxes to the baseball diamond, with the Toronto Blue Jays facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Dodgers won.