Rupert Houseman to Receive the BBC Grierson Trustees’ Award

Rupert Houseman is the recipient of this year’s BBC Grierson Trustees’ Award, given in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the art and craft of documentary. The award will be presented later this month at the 2025 British Documentary Awards ceremony in association with All3Media.

Rupert Houseman has been editing award-winning documentaries and series for more than two decades. His extensive body of work includes Hell Jumper (BBC), Antidote (Theatrical release), Otto Baxter: Not a F**king Horror Story (Sky Documentaries), Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries), Grayson’s Art Club (Channel 4), Gun No. 6 (BBC), The Detectives (BBC), Life and Death Row (BBC), Bedlam (Channel 4), 7/7: One Day in London (BBC), and The Year the Town Hall Shrank (BBC).

Houseman has also played a pivotal role in developing opportunities for emerging talent. In 2012, in collaboration with Jonathan Smith, The Garden, and Channel 4, he co-founded an editor-training scheme. At that time, no large-scale, structured pathway existed for aspiring editors to gain paid, practical experience within documentary post-production. The initiative was hailed as a major success across the industry, becoming a model for subsequent programs and helping to establish the role of Junior Editor.

The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on November 18 at Roundhouse in Camden, London.