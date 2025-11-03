Inter Medya’s ‘Deception’ Lands in Lebanon

Inter Medya’s drama series “Deception” has been licensed to Lebanon.

In addition to Italy and Argentina, where the TIMS&B drama series earned impressive ratings, Deception has also been licensed to Spain, Chile, Honduras, Hungary, Panama, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Kazakhstan, among many others.

The series, starring Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, revolves around a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.

Inter Medya is now heading to the Dubai International Content Market — taking place on November 4–5, 2025 — where it will exhibit at Stand C07. The company will present its wide-ranging content lineup, including new dramas, mini-series, feature films, co-productions, vertical dramas and unscripted formats.