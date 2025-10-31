YouTube TV Showdown

The latest skirmish between YouTube TV and programmers is with ABC, ESPN, and other Disney TV networks. The issues are the same as those YouTube had with NBCUniversal and FOX (now resolved), and as it currently has with TelevisaUnivision.

The distributor (YouTube) wants short-term renewal deals and to keep the carriage fee unchanged. Programmers, on the other hand, are looking at long-term renewals and increased fees.

Traditionally, agreements last up to five years, but YouTube wants to reduce them to one or two years. Programmers are seeking fee increases to help pay for higher sports licensing rights. YouTube wants to keep the fees low to avoid facing the cord-cutting problems that cable companies have experienced.

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming platform serving 10 million TV households, providing live TV from major broadcast and cable networks, and acting as a replacement for traditional cable or satellite TV.