FES Inks First-Look Deal With Taraji P. Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson along with her TPH Entertainment has entered into a multiyear first-look agreement with FOX Entertainment Studios. Under this partnership, Henson will serve as executive producer and content originator for both scripted and unscripted television programming.

Henson is celebrated for her role as Cookie Lyon on FOX’s hit series Empire, which earned her an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe Award.

Henson alongside Jamila Jordan-Theus, head of Development and Production at TPH Entertainment, and their team will develop a slate of projects for FOX Entertainment Studios.

“Taraji brings tremendous vision, commitment and creative fearlessness to every project, making her a truly inspiring partner,” said FOX Entertainment Studios’ Hannah Pillemer, head of Scripted and Allison Wallach, head of Unscripted.

“We are thrilled to work in partnership with Fernando Szew and the entire FOX Entertainment Studio team as we continue to produce thoughtful and bold stories alongside authentic voices,” said Henson and Jordan-Theus.