EO Contents Group Partners with Pokeepsie Films

South Korea’s EO Contents Group and Spain’s prodco Pokeepsie Films (part of Banijay Iberia) have signed an agreement for the co-production of films and TV series at the Pokeepsie Films headquarters in Madrid.

EO Contents Group is the company behind Netflix’s drama series Night Has Come. Pokeepsie Films is led by world-renowned director Álex de la Iglesia and producer Carolina Bang. Its filmography includes Perfect Strangers, 30 Coins, The Bar, and Veneciafrenia.

Through this collaboration, both companies will mutually review their project IP, discover and co-develop a diverse slate of joint ventures, and cooperate closely on the co-production of TV series and feature films.