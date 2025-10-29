B5 Studios’ AI Solution

AI could help TV executives take more chances with risky original material, produce more film and TV content, and reduce the time they need to make it. It has been reported that current executives rely on tried-and-true content and are reluctant to take chances due to the high costs of production.

This is why, according to the new Hollywood production company B5 Studios, AI can help make content less expensive and encourage producers to take more risks with original ideas.

B5 Studios, created by former Disney executive Sean Bailey, is backed by Gerry Cardinale’s New York City-based RedBird Capital Partners, who have promised to increase investments in Bailey’s production studios.

The B5 executive team includes Justin Springer as head of Creative and Jeff Silver as head of Production.