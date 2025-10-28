TIFFCOM Kicks Off in Tokyo

The 22nd edition of the TIFFCOM content market — affiliated with the Tokyo International Film Festival — kicked off yesterday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center, Hamamatsucho-Kan. The trade event will run until October 31, 2025.

This year’s program includes 20 seminars, a rebranded projects market, the newly established TGFM Awards, lectures for content creators, and collaborative initiatives with the Tokyo International Film Festival. A total of 322 exhibitors — 128 from Japan and 194 from overseas — are participating this year, marking an increase from last year’s 282.

Among the highlights of the conference line-up is a keynote from Tetsu Fujimura, CEO of Filosophia, on “The Future of Japanese Intellectual Property in Global Adaptations,” and a special session organized by the Association of Japanese Animations on “The Cutting Edge of Japanese Animation’s Global Expansion,” focusing on the factors driving the growth of the Japanese animation industry and its future outlook, featuring the first public release of statistical data from the 2024 industry survey, Anime Industry Report 2025.