Studio TF1 America Inks U.S. Deal for “The Sunshine Murders”

Studio TF1 America has signed its first series pre-sale for The Sunshine Murders, acquired by UPTV in the U.S.

Produced for Channel 5 in the U.K. by Cork Films, Green Olive Films and Three Point Capital and distributed by Studio TF1 America, the crime series marks Studio TF1’s entry into serialized storytelling.

Set between Athens and New Zealand, the series follows two very different half-sisters who form an unlikely crime-solving duo: Shirley, a straight-talking Kiwi farmer, and Helen, her intense Greek detective sibling.

The cast includes Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Stephanie Beacham (Dynasty, Bad Girls), Peter Andre, Camille Rutherford (Paris Has Fallen), Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles).

The Sunshine Murders aired on Channel 5 in September as five movie-length episodes, while UPTV has opted for a 10-part version for the U.S. market.