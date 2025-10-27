NHK’s Doc on Ryuichi Sakamoto Honored at Prix Italia

NHK’s music documentary “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days” was honored at the 77th Prix Italia, during an Award Ceremony held on October 24, 2025 in Naples.

The documentary was bestowed a special prize in honor of the President of the Italian Republic as well as the award for best program in the TV Performing Arts category.

The documentary won a Rose d‘Or in the Arts category at the Rose d’Or Awards in 2024 and is also one of the nominees at the 2025 International Emmy® Awards.

Members of the Prix Italia jury commented: “This film, through its elegant and restrained cinematography, subtle use of silence, and fragments of Sakamoto’s music, diary and the voices of his family and friends, depicts the fragile yet beautiful radiance of life and art. While portraying the final moments of life, it transcends them into a reflection on what it truly means to live — a work that is graceful, profoundly human, and filled with quiet hope. It reminds us that creativity can shine with the greatest intensity even at the very moment when life is fading.”

NHK’s Kenichi Matsuyima, the doc’s executive producer, said, “In these times of devastating conflicts and disasters unfolding around the world, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music helps us find solace and inner peace.”