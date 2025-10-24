ORF Inks Deal with PlattelandsTv

PlattelandsTv has secured 20 documentaries from ORF’s Universum Nature. The deal includes a diverse array of documentaries, ranging from the tales of the jungle in The Real Jungle Book, to the majestic peaks of The Alpine Rhine Valley – Rebuilding Nature (pictured) and offering a glimpse into Africa’s wonders with Lake Tanganyika – Africa’s Blue Heart.

“At PlattelandsTv, nature documentaries are a key component of our weekly programming. That’s why we are constantly looking for engaging and high-quality content. Our search led us to ORF, whose offerings align perfectly with our needs for top-tier quality. We are confident that we’ve found a no-nonsense partner in ORF – one with whom we look forward to a long and successful collaboration”, said Kris Descheemaeker, PlattelandsTv.

“We are thrilled about this collaboration,” remarks Armin Luttenberger, head of Content Sales International at ORF-Enterprise. “This partnership underscores ORF-Enterprise’s dedication to delivering world-class documentaries that both captivate and educate audiences across the globe. By partnering with PlattelandsTv, we have the opportunity to extend our reach and share our passion for exceptional storytelling and high-quality production with an even broader audience.”

All documentaries are distributed worldwide by ORF-Enterprise.