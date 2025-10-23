Kings Cup MENA on MBC Action, Shahid

Kings League has signed a media rights partnership with MBC GROUP. The deal will see free live coverage of the Kings Cup MENA, the first official competition of Kings League MENA, broadcast on the MBC Action television channel and streamed on the Shahid OTT platform.

The Kings Cup MENA will feature five days of matches, played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, kicking off October 24 and running to the final on November 15, 2025.

The new media rights agreement builds on an existing relationship between Kings League and MBC. The broadcaster has previously shown coverage of Kings League’s annual tournaments, the Kings World Cup Clubs and Kings World Cup Nations.

Since kicking off in Spain in 2023, Kings League has expanded into six major territories – MENA is the seventh. The grand finale of the 2024-25 season, the Kings World Cup Clubs, was broadcast in more than 120 territories.

Kings League MENA is a joint venture with SURJ Sports Investments, a PIF company that is driving investments aimed at elevating MENA’s sporting ecosystem.