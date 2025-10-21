Key Studios to Attend NATPE Global 2026

Key studios and distributors have already confirmed their participation in NATPE Global 2026, including Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, BBC Studios, Fifth Season, Fremantle, FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, and Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales.

NATPE Global 2026 will take place February 4–6, 2026 at the InterContinental Miami, anchoring an expanded week of programming alongside the Realscreen Summit (February 2–4, 2026).

“NATPE Global is where the world’s most influential studios and emerging voices meet,” said Claire Macdonald, SVP and executive director, NATPE Global. “The caliber of partners confirmed for 2026 underscores our role as the premier hub for global content deal-making and creative collaboration.”

This year’s conference, themed under Convergence, brings together the new collaborators who are leading and shaping the industry’s shifting power dynamic, as traditional media players, global distributors, and digital-first creators form new alliances to broaden reach, optimize content, and respond to evolving audience demand.

With more than 200 confirmed buyers, key NATPE Global programming highlights include a newly launched Scripted content strand; an immersion on Creator & Brand; and the return of NATPE Honors, celebrating the industry leaders who are shaking up the status quo.

Kicking off the week, the co-located Realscreen Summit once again brings unscripted players to Miami, such as keynoters Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media and Anaïs Baker, head of International Formats, Amazon MGM Studios.