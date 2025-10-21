Dynamic Lands Streaming Deal with Hulu for “Innate”

Dynamic Television has licensed to Hulu the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “Innate,” the upcoming Spanish psychological thriller created by Fran Carballal and Enrique Lojo.

Innate is a series from Plano a Plano Bilbao (part of ITV Studios), produced by Innato La Serie AIE, in association with Dynamic Television, who also serves as the worldwide distribution partner for the series.

Commissioned by Netflix Spain and expected to premiere late this year, the drama is directed by Lino Escalera (Élite, Alta Mar) and Inma Torrente (Valeria, Suspicious Minds, Desaparecidos).

Innate follows the story of Sara (Elena Anaya), a psychologist who has left behind a traumatic past as the daughter a serial killer once dubbed by the press as “the Diesel Killer.” Today, the idyllic life Sara has built with her husband and their teenage son begins to crumble when her father is released from prison, coinciding with a new wave of crimes that eerily mirror the murders committed 25 years ago.