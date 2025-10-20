MIP Cancun/ATF Made Easy

No time to relax after MIPCOM Cannes, folks. MIP Cancun is coming up in a few weeks and those TV executives who do business in LatAm are very aware of the demanding schedule that awaits them during the market, set for November 18-21, 2025.

In this regard, VideoAge has been prepping its readers with a preview article published in its VideoAge Daily at MIPCOM, and with follow-up interviews with content buyers and sellers, as well as the market organizer herself, Maria Perez-Belliere (pictured above), MIP Cancun’s director, who answered our questions from Argentina, Cannes, and New York City.

On the content acquisition side, the November (MIP Cancun) Issue of VideoAge will have a full report from two prominent LatAm buyers, which will be helpful to those buyers who will be in Cancun for the first time, and to the sellers who want to know the buyers’ strategies, requirements, and plans.

The same November 2025 Issue of VideoAge also covers the Asia TV Forum, which will be held in its traditional Singapore setting, December 2-5, 2025. Similar to MIP Cancun, VideoAge already has an effective local distribution team in place for the ATF market.