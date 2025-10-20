Hollywood Will See Light

Though it’s too early to ascertain just how much the new California tax credits will encourage an increase in film and television production in the state, one thing is definite, while film production is slightly up in production days, everything else is down, by as much as 13 percent over the last three months (July to September). This follows the downward trend recorded in the earlier year figures released by LAFilm, the entity overseeing the city and county’s film permits. In fact, these figures are actually lower than those achieved during the 2023 strikes by writers and actors. However, there seems to be some light at the end of this dark tunnel, as the organization sees signs that the new California tax credits are tempting production interest, and the fourth quarter could finally see some positive results. -Mike Reynolds