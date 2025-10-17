ORF Wins Green Screen Award

ORF Universum’s documentary “Lions of the Skeleton Coast” has been honored with an award for Best Story at the 19th International Nature Film Festival Green Screen.

The doc follows three orphaned lion cubs in Namibia’s Skeleton Coast as they grow from unsteady cubs into skilled coastal hunters. Filmed over eight years by Will and Lianne Steenkamp alongside Dr. Philipp Stander, the documentary captures never-before-seen behaviors and showcases the lions’ resilience and adaptability.

A co-production by ORF, Into Nature Productions, Thirteen, WDR, and ARTE, Lions of the Skeleton Coast — distributed by ORF-Enterprise — is an example of long-term dedication in wildlife filmmaking and a milestone achievement within the ORF’s Universum strand.

Each year, the Green Screen Festival brings together around 300 documentary filmmakers from Europe and overseas, attracting an audience of more than 20,000 visitors to the Baltic Sea town of Eckernförde, Germany.

The documentary has been recently nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy®.