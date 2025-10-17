Jeff Schlesinger Joins Kartoon Studios’ Board

Los Angeles-based Kartoon Studios has appointed Jeffrey Schlesinger — former president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution — to its Board of Directors.

Schlesinger brings more than three decades of operational, strategic, financial, and deal-making expertise, having built Warner Bros.’ worldwide television business into a division spanning more than 220 territories and thousands of content partnerships.

“Jeff Schlesinger is one of the most impactful executives in modern media history, and we’re honored to welcome him to the Kartoon Studios board, where I know his impact will be significant and immediate,” said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Jeff is like a 5-sport varsity player, who is adept in distribution, finance, technology, content creation, and regulatory matters. With experience scaling a major global distribution business, expertise in global IP monetization, and a proven track record in building high-margin revenue streams from premium content, we believe that Jeff is uniquely qualified to help accelerate Kartoon Studios’ growth strategy. His insights will be instrumental as we seek to expand our global footprint, grow recurring revenue, and unlock significant shareholder value.”

Schlesinger’s appointment comes as Kartoon Studios is focused on expanding distribution for its premium IP portfolio — including new franchises based on Winnie the Pooh, Stan Lee Universe, Rainbow Rangers, and Bitcoin Brigade — while building new revenue streams across consumer products, global licensing, FAST/AVoD platforms, and streaming.