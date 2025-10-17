All3Media Inks Deals for “Diddy: In Plain Sight” Doc

All3Media International has signed multiple deals for Lion Television’s feature documentary “Diddy: In Plain Sight.”

The one-hour film, which debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. to coincide with the start of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial in May 2025, has been acquired by broadcasters in Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.

Taking a deep dive into how the fallen mogul was able to act with impunity for decades, and the complicity of those around him, Diddy: In Plain Sight was directed by Gussy Sakula-Barry and produced in association with All3Media International.

A U.S. home has already been secured for the feature with Little Dot Studios’ Real Stories Channel, and All3Media has now added deals with Corus Entertainment for English-speaking Canada where the documentary is available on StackTV, ABC for Australia, TVNZ for New Zealand and Now TV for Hong Kong and Macau.

In Europe, multi-territory deals have been signed with Canal+ Luxembourg for Czech Republic, Netherlands and Slovakia, and with OneGate Media for Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, German-speaking Luxembourg and German-speaking Switzerland. The doc has also been acquired by Antena TV (Romania), HRT (Croatia), MTV Oy (Finland), Pop TV (Slovenia), RTBF (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden), VPRO (Netherlands) and VRT (Flemish Belgium).