‘Dynasty of Love’ Has World Premiere in Cannes

The global launch of Dynasty of Love, the series that captured audiences’ hearts in Turkey since its premiere, took place on Wednesday, October 15, at the iconic Palm Beach in Cannes as part of MIPCOM.

Hosted by Global Agency, the exclusive event welcomed leading names from the global television industry alongside the show’s stars Akın Akınözü and Serra Arıtürk; producers Mehmet Eryılmaz from FARO Film; Faruk Turgut, owner of Gold Film; and senior executives from Show TV.

Ahead of the event, the cast met with top international media outlets, answering questions and posing for special photo and video shoots against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Riviera. The event brought together over 700 distinguished guests at Palm Beach, one of Cannes’ most iconic venues, and turned into an unforgettable night filled with live music, DJ performances, dance shows, and a vibrant party atmosphere.

Airing on Show TV every Thursday evening, Dynasty of Love portrays a powerful family saga and an intense love story.