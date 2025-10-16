Banijay Inks Landmark ‘Werewolves’ Deal with STUDIOCANAL and Dreamspark

Content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment has signed a multi-territory format deal with STUDIOCANAL, a European film and television production and distribution studio, and unscripted formats studio Dreamspark for Werewolves, a strategic reality format based on a cult board game. The deal brings the high-concept social experiment into Banijay Entertainment’s portfolio of next-gen formats, with the group now set to lead adaptations across its international production footprint (the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Italy, Nordics, the Netherlands, Israel, Mexico, Brazil, and India).

Adapted from the cult board game, Les Loups-garous de Thiercelieux, created by Philippe des Pallières and Hervé Marly, and published by Asmodee, Werewolves is a psychological thriller unfolding in real time. Set in a remote forest village, a group of strangers known as the Villagers compete to win a prize, while hidden amongst them are the Werewolves, a secret set plotting to eliminate players one by one and steal the prize. As tension builds and suspicions arise, the question remains: Will the Villagers unmask the Werewolves in time?

Originally created and produced by Fary and Panayotis Pascot (Presque Prod) and Arnaud Chautard (JAAD Productions), Werewolves brings the classic board game to life for television audiences with an immersive production.

The format quickly became a breakout hit in France on CANAL+, which was instrumental in kicking off the show’s success, and the German adaptation for ARD Mediathek has since launched to strong audience interest and critical praise. STUDIOCANAL and Dreamspark handle the distribution of the format.

Filmed at a purpose-built forest village in France, the production hub is now available for international versions through Banijay Entertainment’s global network of labels. The format is produced in collaboration with Moe Bennani (Dreamspark), with production credits shared between Jaad Productions, Presque Productions, and CANAL+. A second season has already been produced and is set to premiere soon on CANAL+.