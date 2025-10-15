The “F Ward” Begins Production in Sydney

Recently greenlit by STAN in Australia, “The F Ward” begins production in Sydney and follows a group of brilliant, flawed interns whose careers are on life support. They must overcome their insecurities, their past and their own expectations, in a hot house environment where the stakes are life and death.

The cast features Emmy Award-winner Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies, Marcella), Ioane Saula (Bump), Lola Bond (Last Days of the Space Age), Dan Wyllie (Love My Way), Alex Fitzalan (Prosper, Chevalier), Emily Barclay (Babyteeth), Annie Boyle (Colin from Accounts) and Rishab Kern.

The series is an international co-production produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond and CBS Studios for Stan in Australia and is distributed outside of Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.