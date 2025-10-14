Rai Com Secures Pre-Sales for Period Drama ‘Before Us’

Italy’s Rai Com has secured pre-sales for period drama “Before Us” (Prima di noi) to broadcasters in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and France.

Directed by Daniele Luchetti and Valia Santella, the series — which will premiere on October 23 at the Rome Film Fest — is a family saga that takes place in 20th-century Italy. The series follows three generations through two world wars and the post-war era, from the rural areas of Friuli to Turin’s factories. Before Us is co-produced and distributed globally by Rai Com.

Upcoming drama series in the Rai line-up also include The Cases of Lawyer Guerrieri (I casi dell’Avv. Guerrieri), starring Alessandro Gassmann; The Principal (La Preside) with Luisa Ranieri; and Outsiders (Estranei) with Elena Radonicich and Richy Memphis.

New titles on RAI’s documentary slate include Behind Camilleri, Pininfarina – The Legend, and Nino Benvenuti an Italian Legend; while in the performing arts genre Rai offers Nabucco (Arena di Verona, 2025), Lady Macbeth from Mcensk district (Teatro alla Scala di Milano, 2025), Tosca (Teatro dell’Opera di Roma 2025), and the New Year’s Concert (Teatro La Fenice Venice 2026).