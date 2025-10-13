Radial Inks Three Content Deals

Radial Entertainment and FilmRise, a Radial Entertainment company, have acquired exclusive digital distribution rights to a library of 15 romance and holiday films from Studio TF1 America. Additionally, the company is expanding its distribution rights for its original true-crime series, Millionaire Murders, acquired from Sphere Abacus, as well as rights for the historical drama series Medici, licensed from Bruder Releasing.

Jonitha Keymore, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Radial Entertainment, said: “We’re constantly seeking compelling content that connects with audiences around the world. True crime and historical drama series continue to captivate viewers and we’re also seeing a growing demand for uplifting, feel-good films that offer hope and inspiration.”

Radial Entertainment and FilmRise will now bring the true-crime series, Millionaire Murders to audiences in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The series delves into shocking cases of wealthy individuals whose lives are tragically cut short under mysterious and often sinister circumstances.

All three seasons of Medici will now be available to viewers in the U.K., Ireland, and Spain, in addition to the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. A dramatic saga set during the Italian Renaissance, the series stars Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.

Reel One’s library of holiday and romance films will be available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Latin America.