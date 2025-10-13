Just for Laughs, Stingray Partner on FAST Channels

Canada-based Just For Laughs is joining forces with Stingray to develop and expand FAST channels featuring premium comedy content with an emphasis on audio entertainment.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our mission to bring Just For Laughs premium comedy to audiences everywhere,” said Alex Avon, chief marketing & strategy officer of Just For Laughs. “By combining our world-renowned comedy library with Stingray’s robust broadcast infrastructure and international reach, we’re opening new doors for global viewers to experience the joy of Just For Laughs — anytime, anywhere.”

“Stingray is proud to partner with Just For Laughs, a Canadian entertainment icon whose content resonates with audiences worldwide,” said David Purdy, chief revenue officer of Stingray. “As a global leader in FAST channel distribution, we are uniquely positioned to bring their incredible programming to new markets. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for delivering high-quality, accessible comedy to viewers everywhere.”