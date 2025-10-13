Global Agency Flies MIPCOM Attendees to Venice

Turkey’s Global Agency held a special premiere of drama series “A Mother’s Oath” in Venice Italy, on Sunday. The event welcomed lead actors Özge Özpirinçci and Salih Bademci, Gold Film’s owner Faruk Turgut, executives from NOW, and 50 buyers from 32 countries, who all arrived in Venice from Cannes by private jets.

The special event included cocktails, private screenings, and lunch at some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. At the heart of the launch was the Teatro La Fenice. Opened in 1792 and named after the mythical phoenix that rises from its ashes, La Fenice was the special venue for the world premiere screening of A Mother’s Oath.

The drama tells the gripping story of Süreyya, who discovers that her husband’s criminal activities are the cause of her son’s death, leading her to recruit a group of women to fight for justice.

Global Agency’s CEO Izzet Pinto commented: “We are thrilled to have organized such a special launch for a powerful project like A Mother’s Oath. At Global Agency, we love creating unforgettable events that match the prestige of our projects and set them apart in the international market. We take great pride in having achieved a first for Turkish dramas with this premiere.”