Gennie, Woodcut to Co-Produce ‘Deep Blue CSI’ Doc

L.A. based generative AI content studio Gennie and U.K.-based indie prodco Woodcut Media have entered a co-production deal for six-episode documentary series “Deep Blue CSI.”

Deep Blue CSI plunges viewers into the ocean’s most mysterious ship and submarine wrecks, each episode built around a devastating theme—death from above by attacking aircraft, destruction from below by submarines, warships ripped apart by missiles, freak accidents, and storms that rewrote maritime history.

Using eyewitness accounts, archival documents, and the expertise of naval veterans, Gennie and Woodcut will collaborate across Gennie’s AI-powered workflows to raise these sunken giants from the deep, reconstructing their final moments and enabling viewers to relive the day disaster struck through the eyes of those who were onboard.

Max Einhorn, CEO and co-founder of Gennie, stated, “This marks Gennie’s first co-production project, and there’s no better partner than Woodcut Media—one of the world’s most respected independents in both true crime and history. Having worked with Woodcut as a content buyer, this collaboration feels like a natural evolution, pairing their reputation for powerful storytelling with Gennie’s innovation in visual reconstruction and new formats. Together, we’re bringing out the very best of both companies.”

Aidan Dunford, senior development producer of Woodcut Media, said, “We’ve always loved working with Max, a hugely impressive and dynamic executive, so when he and his co-founders launched Gennie we were immediately excited by the ambition of their vision. Deep Blue CSI is a returnable franchise that marks Woodcut’s first foray into AI production, and the opportunity to harness Gennie’s pioneering technology to bring maritime mysteries to life is hugely exciting. Together, we’re not just investigating the past but reimagining how audiences experience it.”

Gennie uses only enterprise-level AI models, avoiding unlicensed or copyright-infringing materials, vigorously reviewing production outputs for any resemblance to copyrighted material, and documenting every step of the process to provide transparency to buyers and distributors.

Global sales are currently being handled by Woodcut International.