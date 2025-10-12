Globo and FES to Co-Produce Christmas Film Set in Brazil

Globo and FOX Entertainment Studios have partnered to develop and produce an original English-language Christmas movie set and filmed in Brazil.

The companies will collaborate on all key creative elements, with Globo overseeing production in Brazil and providing local facilities and crew. Under the agreement, Globo will retain all distribution rights in Brazil, while FOX retains all other worldwide rights on behalf of both partners.

“Brazil provides the perfect backdrop for a warm, visually stunning and globally resonant holiday story,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of Scripted for FOX Entertainment Studios. “Partnering with Globo allows us to combine FOX’s storytelling and production expertise with the authenticity and creative depth that only Brazil’s leading media company can deliver. We are thrilled to be working together to create a film that celebrates the universal spirit of the holidays in a uniquely Brazilian way.”

“By joining forces with a global studio like FOX Entertainment, we’re showing that localization is a creative strength, not a limitation. This collaboration combines FOX’s global expertise in storytelling and production with Globo’s deep creative roots and world-class Studio in Brazil. The world will discover what a summer Christmas looks like: warm, vibrant, and full of life. Our traditions may differ, but the spirit of family and union that defines the holidays is universal.” said Gabriel Jacome, director of content at TV Globo.