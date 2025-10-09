Inter Medya Inks New Drama Sales

Turkish distributor Inter Medya has signed new international deals for its series Eshref Ruya and Valley of Hearts, both produced by TIMS&B Productions.

Currently the most-watched series on Wednesday nights in Turkey across all key demographics, Eshref Ruya is now available as first window on Amazon Prime Video in Turkey and the MENA region, where the series also airs on MBC/Shahid.

Inter Medya has also secured licensing deals in Albania, Romania and other CEE countries, in addition to Latin American territories currently being finalized.

Drama series Valley of Hearts has been recently licensed in Albania and its remake rights have been sold to Greece, for a total of more than 80 territories worldwide — including Italy, where the series premiered at the end of May during primetime and has consistently ranked among the country’s top 10 most-watched programs.

Inter Medya will be present at MIPCOM at Pavilion C16.C.