DICM Gears Up for MENA’s Content Marketplace

With just one month to go, the Dubai International Content Market (DICM) 2025 is set to take place on November 4-5 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

More than 90 exhibitors and 250 buyers from over 50 countries are confirmed, with over 500 pre-scheduled meetings already booked through the Content Business Hub.

Regional buyers in attendance include broadcasters such as MBC, OSN, Shahid, STARZPLAY, TOD, Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Media, Oman TV, and Qatar Media Corporation.

This year, national and international pavilions add to the market’s global flavor. Delegations include the ICC Pavilion from Turkiye, KOCCA and JCIA Pavilions from Korea, and the Roskino Pavilion.

Conference sessions, which will feature leading executives from MBC Group, Katara Studios, Film Clinic, Omdia, Fifth Season, Gazprom Media, Zee, and RefleKT Media, will cover the biggest shifts in the industry: from the rise of Ramadan content and micro-drama to the evolution of sports media rights, the global expansion of Arabic cinema, and the emergence of new content capitals worldwide.

The DICM Pitching Challenge will give regional storytellers the chance to showcase their ideas live to a jury including Madonna Khafaja and Ali Ghamlouch (Whitebee Media), Michel Zreik, and Badih Fattouh, with the winner receiving a certificate and the opportunity to connect directly with producers and platforms for potential development.

The Producers Connect Hub also returns as a dedicated space for co-production matchmaking and collaboration opportunities.