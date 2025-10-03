Atresmedia Sees Global Success With ‘Ángela’

Atresmedia exclusively premiered the acclaimed psychological thriller Ángela on Atresplayer Spain and aired on prime-time on Antena 3.

Produced by Buendía Estudios Bizkaia, the drama tells an unsettling story of a woman who uncovers the truth behind her abusive and psychopathic husband. Atresmedia Sales serves as the series’ international distributor.

Since its premiere, Ángela has become a global phenomenon, ranking as one of the most-watched non-English language series on international platforms in countries such as Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland, among others.

In addition to its success in Europe, the series made an impact in Latin America and Brazil.