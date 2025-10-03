ABC Australia Picks Up Drama ‘Maigret’

ABC in Australia acquired the drama series Maigret from Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment.

Produced by Playground, Maigret is an English-language TV adaptation of Georges Simenon’s detective novels. The series stars Benjamin Wainwright as the Parisian chief inspector Jules Maigret.

Banijay Rights also secured deals for the series with Wowow in Japan, Sky Free in New Zealand, VRT in Belgium, HRT in Croatia, and SIA Tet in Latvia.

Maigret premieres on Masterpiece Mystery! on PBS in the U.S. on October 5, 2025.

David Stern, joint managing director at Playground, commented, “Jules Maigret, Georges Simenon’s seminal creation, is a timeless character in the canon of great literary detectives and it’s been an honor to adapt the novels for television. We set out to create a series that embraces the legacy of the novels while introducing the character to a new, global audience and we’re incredibly grateful to our partners at Masterpiece and Banijay Rights.”