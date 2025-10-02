wedotv Expands With Two FAST Channels In Italy

The global ad-supported streaming TV network wedotv expanded its footprint with two FAST channels on Sky Italia’s satellite platform.

Sky Italia will provide wedotv movies Italia and wedotv BIG stories on its satellite line-up using wedotv’s Hotbird Satellite distribution.

Philipp Rotermund, CEO and co-founder of wedotv, commented, “Italy was the first European market outside of our initial footprint in the DACH region and the UK where we launched our AVOD and FAST channels and we did so by fully localizing the services. That was two years ago and we’ve added many local platforms since then. Expanding our footprint with distribution on the Sky Italia satellite platform, is a tremendous step forward in the market, making our channels even more accessible to viewers. Now both wedotv movies Italia and wedotv BIG stories are available to over a third of all households in Italy.”