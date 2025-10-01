Cineflix Rights Unveils First Images of Nordic Drama ‘Hildur’

Cineflix Rights has released the first images from its upcoming ‘Nordic Blue’ crime drama ‘Hildur,’ the English/Scandinavian language series co-produced by Take Two Studios for Nelonen Media’s streamer Ruutu and Sagafilm for Siminn, in association with IPR.VC.

Based on the best-selling novels by Satu Rämö and set in the remote Westfjords region of Iceland, Hildur is the story of a young girl who suffered the disappearance of her two sisters on their way home from school. Now, 25 years later, while working as a detective in her hometown, Hildur is drawn into an investigation of a series of crimes and begins to uncover long-standing mysteries.

Leading the international cast are Ebba Katrín Finnsdóttir (Húsó, Vigdís, Reykjavík 112) as Hildur, Lauri Tilkanen (Deadwind) and Rick Okon (Das Boot, Tatort, Sisi 4).

The Hildur trilogy has sold over a million copies globally.

Cineflix Rights is the worldwide distribution partner for the series.