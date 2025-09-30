TV Asahi To Launch New French Dubbed Episodes of ‘Doraemon’

After a ten-year hiatus, TV Asahi’s Japanese animated series “Doraemon” is set to return to French audiences with a new dubbed season. Produced by TV Asahi and distributed by Paris-based Soupir, this release marks the first French-language dub of the Japanese classic since 2015.

The new season will premiere on YouTube (France) on October 3 followed by launches on Anime Digital Network, Amazon Prime Video and Pluto TV and other platforms

Leading the French voice cast is Emmanuel Curtil, best known as the official French voice of Jim Carrey, Disney’s Goofy, adult Simba in The Lion King and for characters in Frozen and The Smurfs, who voices Doraemon.

Created by Fujiko F. Fujio Doraemon began as a manga series in 1970 and first aired in Japan in 1979 and has since become a global cultural icon with over 2,000 episodes. The series follows the adventures of a time-travelling robotic cat called Doraemon who helps a young boy Nobita Nobi navigate life’s ups and downs through humorous and heartwarming stories.