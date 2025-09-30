SAG-AFTRA Rejects AI-Generated Performer

SAG-AFTRA, the U.S. union representing approximately 160,000 actors, journalists and artists, has released a statement following the announcement that Tilly Norwood, an A.I.-generated actor, is reportedly seeking representation.

“SAG-AFTRA believes creativity is, and should remain, human-centered. The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics,” said the union in its statement.

“To be clear, “Tilly Norwood” is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience. It doesn’t solve any “problem” — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry,” the guild continued.

Tilly Norwood is an AI-generated actress, created by prodco Particle6 and its AI division Xicoia under the direction of Dutch actress and technologist Eline Van der Velden.