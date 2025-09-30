‘Love Bugs’ Set to Premiere in Italy

Canadian format “Love Bugs” will premiere in Italy on Sky Italia’s TV8 on November 24, 2025.

Created in 1997 by Guy A. Lepage and produced and distributed by AVANTI Groupe, Love Bugs explores with irony and authenticity the dynamics of today’s couples. The Italian version is produced by Blu Yazmine and stars Brenda Lodigiani and Michele Rosiello.

Arabelle Pouliot-Di Crescenzo, head of International Format Distribution for AVANTI Groupe, said: “I have been working in format distribution for over 25 years and no scripted format comes close to the international success of Love Bugs. With 39 adaptations, it is still the most adapted scripted format in TV history. We are thrilled by this latest adaptation in Italy. ”

The format consists of short sketches with a signature single camera shooting style. It depicts the day-to-day life of a modern couple facing the challenges of a new generation, learning to navigate life and love in a world changed by new technologies, and different male-female dynamics.

The format has recently been adapted in France, Hungary, Czech Republic and Albania.