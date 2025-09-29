Up the Ladder: Comcast, Radial

• Comcast has appointed Mike Cavanagh as co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts, who remains as chairman and co-CEO of the company. Cavanagh currently serves as president and was previously chief financial officer of the cable giant.

• Radial Entertainment, a newly formed global entertainment company managing the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands, has appointed Julie Dansker as co-head of Sales, Distribution & Strategy and executive vice president of Global Licensing and International Distribution; and Daniel Gagliardi as co-head of Sales, Distribution & Strategy and executive vice president of North American Digital Distribution. They report to Johnny Holden, chief revenue and strategy officer.

Dansker previously served as SVP of Streaming & Content Strategy at Shout! Studios, while Gagliardi previously served as EVP of Global Streaming Distribution and Strategy at FilmRise.