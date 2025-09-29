McCormack, Velazquez to Keynote at MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun has lined up Nicolás McCormack, VP of Ad Sales for Mexico and Central America at Warner Bros. Discovery, to keynote at the 12th edition of MIP Cancun, taking place November 18–21, 2025, at the Moon Palace resort, Cancun.

McCormack will be joined on stage by Luis Carlos Velázquez, chief marketing officer, Grupo Xcaret, to discuss the transformation of the branded entertainment landscape in Latin America.

During the session, set for November 20 in the Moon Palace Cancun Theater, the speakers will address the increasing role of brands within the audiovisual ecosystem, the evolution of branded content strategies in the region, and fresh models of collaboration.

María Perez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, said: “At MIP Cancun, our goal is to spotlight the forces shaping the future of content and entertainment in the Americas. Bringing together leaders like Nicolás McCormack of Warner Bros. Discovery and Luis Carlos Velázquez of Grupo Xcaret is a unique opportunity to explore how brands and media are redefining the creative landscape. Their perspectives on branded entertainment will provide invaluable insights for all our delegates, at a time when collaboration between content creators, distributors and brands has never been more critical.”