MIA Market Gears Up for 11th Edition

The 11th edition of MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo — set to kick off in Rome on October 6 and run until October 10 — will feature over 80 events and five showcases highlighting 44 titles (across animation, doc & factual, drama, and film), adding to the 62 projects in the co-production market, for a total of over 100 projects.

New this year is the Book Adaptation Forum, a new program designed to connect publishers, producers, and literary agents with audiovisual industry professionals.

Also new this year is the Vertical A.I. segment, a series of sessions curated by industry experts, designed to guide producers, distributors, directors, writers, creators, financiers, and policy makers through a practical introduction to AI applications across the entire value chain.

For the fourth year, in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union, MIA is hosting the EBU Fiction Experts Plenary Meeting: two days of discussions among drama commissioners from European broadcasters, including France TV, ZDF, RAI, YLE, NRK, DR, SVT, among others.

Founded in 2015 through a joint venture between ANICA (National Association of Cinematographic, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Audiovisual Producers Association), and now directed by Gaia Tridente, MIA is organized with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-ITA-Italian Trade Agency.