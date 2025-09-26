Banijay Benelux to Co-Develop ‘Let’s Play Ball’ S2

Banijay Benelux is co-developing a second series of Let’s Play Ball with EndemolShine Nederland, Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream, for Dutch broadcaster SBS6.

Initially piloted on YouTube via StukTV, the digital-first program has evolved into a flagship format for Banijay Entertainment, attracting international interest with Banijay U.K. labels co-developing an English-language version.

The game show features an exhilarating race across regional terrains, with contestants rolling a gigantic ball as they go. Each episode follows two celebrity-led teams navigating varied landscapes, from narrow city streets, to rivers and countryside meadows. Each team must adapt to the ever-changing terrain and escalating twists.