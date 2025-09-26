2025 International Emmy® Noms Unveiled

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy® Awards. There are 64 nominees across 16 categories and spanning a record number of 26 countries.

All nominees will convene in New York at the International Emmy® World Television Festival from November 21-23, 2025, while winners will be announced at the awards gala on November 24, 2025.

Nominated drama series are: Las Azules [Women in Blue] from Lemon Studios/Apple TV+ (Mexico); Bad Boy from Sipur Studios/North Road Company/Tedy Production/Hot (Israel); Koek [Cake] from Wolflight (South Africa); and Rivals from Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios/Disney+ (U.K.).

