Viaplay Inks Deal with SkyShowtime

Viaplay Content Distribution, the international content sales division of Viaplay Group, has signed a deal with SkyShowtime granting Viaplay international distribution rights for a wide-ranging slate of European titles.

The deal includes 20 dramas, thrillers, comedies, and documentaries, among them are Beartown (Sweden), Beforeigners (Norway), Foodie Love (Spain), Kamikaze (Denmark), Still Here (Poland), Success (Croatia) and The Informant (Hungary).

“We’re proud to be working with SkyShowtime to bring some of Europe’s most creative talent and compelling stories to even more audiences around the world,” said Vanda Rapti, EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution Viaplay Content Distribution. “From festival-winning dramas to bold new voices, these series have already proven their quality at home — now we’re excited to bring them to international buyers seeking premium content with global appeal.”