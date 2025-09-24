Bruce Gordon Gets Office of the Order of Australia Medal

Bruce Gordon was awarded the Office of the Order of Australia medal ‘For distinguished service to the media and television industries and as a benefactor for sports and the arts.’ The Order was established by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975, and the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn, ‘with the approval of His Majesty King Charles the Third,’ signed the citation that accompanied the medal.

Gordon, who just celebrated his 96th birthday in Sydney, Australia, is the former president of Paramount TV International Distribution and deputy chairman of WIN, an entertainment group based in Wollongong, Australia. Gordon is also remembered as the “Dean of International Television.”