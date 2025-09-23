Sony Pictures, Little Dot Launch Six YouTube Channels

Sony Pictures Entertainment Germany has partnered with Little Dot Studios to launch and manage a suite of six new German-language YouTube channels.

The new channels will be rolled out in a phased launch, with the first channel, Absolute Action, now live. The remaining five channels: Comfy Movies, Retro Gems, CineCult Reloaded, Making Legends and Throwback Series, will follow in the end of September. In total, the media library comprises over 1,000 films and numerous series with more than 2,000 hours of content.

The Little Dot Studios team based in Germany will be responsible for the end-to-end channel management, from strategic planning and content curation to daily publishing and community management, with a core focus on monetizing content and tapping into new target groups in the DACH region.

The content slate includes popular classics such as Dawson’s Creek, Charlie’s Angels, Mad About You, Just Shoot Me, and I Know Who Killed Me.