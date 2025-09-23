GMA and Visual Magic to Explore Collaboration

The Philippines’ GMA Network received top executives from India’s Visual Magic Company during a courtesy visit held at the GMA Network Center on September 17. The visit explored the future collaborations that will bring Filipino and Indian creativity to global audiences through potential film co-production initiatives.

Representing Visual Magic were its chairman, Mohanlal Viswanathan; chief executive officer Mohanraj Makkuni; Diamond Marketing Agency chief executive officer Gracie Walker; Sl Law Office founder and co-managing partner Julito R. Sarmiento; senior associate Mikaela Bernardino; and former CEO of Walt Disney India K. Madhavan, acting in his personal capacity as special advisor to Mr. Mohanla.

Welcoming the Visual Magic exevutives were GMA Network SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and GMA Network Films president and CEO Annette Gozon-Valdes; GMA Public Affairs senior assistant VP and GMA Pictures producer and Screenplay writer Angeli Atienza; and GMA Public Affairs assistant vice president for Digital Content and Strategy and Content Partnerships Raphael Agoncillo.