The Ink Factory Takes ‘A Most Wanted Man’ To Korea

The Ink Factory is partnering with Korean production company VO to develop a new series adaptation of John le Carré’s espionage thriller “A Most Wanted Man.”

First published in 2008, A Most Wanted Man follows an illegal Muslim immigrant who arrives in Hamburg from Russia with a traumatic past and the key to a fortune held in a private bank. The novel is a story of paranoia, disillusionment and betrayal in the post-9/11 world, which the New York Times called le Carré’s “strongest, most powerful novel” on its release.

The screenplay for the new Korea-set adaptation will be penned by Kim Yun-shin, with the project being led by producer Kim Shin-ho for VO Media.

Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, founders and co-CEOs at The Ink Factory, said: “A Most Wanted Man a poignant exploration of trust, power and morality – themes that remain deeply relevant today. As we continue expanding the global legacy of the le Carré canon, it’s a privilege to forge our first partnership with VO Media, who have a very impressive track record in crafting masterfully plotted projects. Together, we look forward to bringing a distinctly Korean perspective to this gripping story and to reimagine le Carré’s intricate world of espionage through a fresh cultural lens for audiences in Korea and far beyond.”