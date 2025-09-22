TGC To Rep NRK’s ‘Code Red: The Lighthouse’

Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment has acquired the international rights to reality competition format “Code Red: The Lighthouse.”

The program, developed in-house at Norwegian broadcaster NRK with the first season set to launch in Spring 2026, explores human behavior, trust, leadership, and morality under pressure as audiences follow every step with ten celebrities stranded on a remote island with nothing but a lighthouse and each other.

With no access to electricity, running water, or outside communication, they must cooperate and compete through a series of survival-inspired challenges. All instructions arrive via radio, and each day brings new psychological and physical tests designed to simulate an extended emergency.