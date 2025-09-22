OGM’s ‘Reborn’ Delivers Impressive Ratings on Star TV

OGM Universe’s newest drama series “Reborn” (Çarpıntı), has made a remarkable debut on Turkey’s Star TV, achieving a 45 percent ratings growth across all categories in its second week on air.

Produced by Onur Güvenatam, directed by Burcu Alptekin, and written by Deniz Dargı, Cem Görgeç, and Mevsim Yenice, the series stars Kerem Bürsin, Lizge Cömert, Sibel Taşçıoğlu and Deniz Çakır.

Ekin Karaman Koyuncu, Global Distribution and Partnership sirector at OGM Universe, commented: “The early success of Reborn (Çarpıntı) highlights not only the power of Turkish drama at home but also its growing resonance worldwide. With its universal themes and compelling performances, we believe this series has strong potential to connect with audiences far beyond Turkey.”