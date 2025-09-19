Kanal D’s ‘Ruthless City’ Lands on Prime Video in Brazil

Kanal D International has launched its Turkish drama series Ruthless City (Zalim İstanbul) on Prime Video in Brazil, through the Prime Video Direct portal.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to bring Ruthless City to Brazil” said Elif Tatoğlu, Distribution Strategy and Sales director at Kanal D International. “This milestone reflects our commitment to expanding the global reach of premium Turkish storytelling.”

Produced by Avsar Film, the drama series tells the story of Seher, a mother of two daughters, who experiences something truly traumatic. Seher’s mother-in-law attempts to sell one of her daughters to a wealthy man, and this unexpected transaction will test every member of both of their families.